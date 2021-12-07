$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

NYSE ELF opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.