-$0.16 EPS Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.22.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

