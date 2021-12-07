$0.20 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 255,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $852.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.