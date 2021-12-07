-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 384,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 166,849 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.