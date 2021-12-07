-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 384,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 166,849 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

