$0.27 EPS Expected for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.