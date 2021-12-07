$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Unifi posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unifi by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unifi by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UFI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,847. The stock has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. Unifi has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

