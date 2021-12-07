-$0.29 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

