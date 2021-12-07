$0.55 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 9,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.