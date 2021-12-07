-$0.56 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 447,246 shares of company stock worth $10,233,078 and sold 19,087 shares worth $428,638. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.79. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

