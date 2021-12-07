-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

PTGX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 143,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

