$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. 257,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,785,000 after acquiring an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 129,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

