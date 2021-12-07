$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 108,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $864.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.