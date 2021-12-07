$0.98 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.