$0.98 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

