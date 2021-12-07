$0.98 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.04. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

