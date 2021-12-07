0Chain Price Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and approximately $79,289.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

