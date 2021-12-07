0Chain Price Tops $0.54 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $26.14 million and $142,093.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.