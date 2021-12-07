$1.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report $1.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

