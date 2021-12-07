$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

EQT stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $5,659,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

