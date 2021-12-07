$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64. BRP has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

