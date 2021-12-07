$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

