100,180 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $134,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,708 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

