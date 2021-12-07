$109.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $109.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $406.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,075 shares of company stock worth $985,169 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

