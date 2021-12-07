$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $123.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.15 million and the lowest is $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $615.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.