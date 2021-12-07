13,691 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

