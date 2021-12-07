14,008 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

