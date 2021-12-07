$151.03 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $151.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Trustmark posted sales of $180.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $644.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.20 million to $652.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $619.20 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $632.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.94. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

