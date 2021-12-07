168,671 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ternium as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

