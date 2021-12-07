$17.55 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will report sales of $17.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $18.03 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $70.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

