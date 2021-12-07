$185.41 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $185.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.58 million to $190.25 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $712.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.46 million to $720.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $736.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StarTek by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in StarTek by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

