$194.31 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report sales of $194.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $779.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $803.53 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $816.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

