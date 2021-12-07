1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $17.42 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $31,379.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00095834 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

