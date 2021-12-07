1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.81. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 1,380 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

