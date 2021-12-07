21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.42. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 13,139 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after buying an additional 847,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after buying an additional 618,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

