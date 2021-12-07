$242.70 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will report sales of $242.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.69 million and the highest is $244.72 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $985.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $983.36 million to $987.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

CVGI stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

