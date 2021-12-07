$26.78 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $26.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.31 million to $33.64 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $71.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.44. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.