$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WKHS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.59.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
