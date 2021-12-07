$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $418.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

