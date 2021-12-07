$275.78 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $275.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $418.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.