$29.64 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce sales of $29.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $80.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $122.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

