$290.10 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will report sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.50 million and the lowest is $284.69 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 908.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $172.38 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.69. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,566.95 and a beta of 0.93.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

