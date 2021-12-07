$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $301.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.04 million and the highest is $369.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

