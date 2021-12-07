30,527 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

