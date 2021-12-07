$315.47 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report sales of $315.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $322.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $5,022,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 28.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,252,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 715,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

