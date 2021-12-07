$326.38 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $326.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.63 million to $354.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

