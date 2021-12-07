$34.24 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to announce $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $34.48 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million.

CARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,562 shares of company stock valued at $110,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

