3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,465.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,465.50 ($19.43) and last traded at GBX 1,465.50 ($19.43), with a volume of 1780803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.57).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.42) to GBX 1,735 ($23.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.96).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,348.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,288.60. The company has a market cap of £14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

