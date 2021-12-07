40,791 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,939,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zymergen stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Zymergen Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

