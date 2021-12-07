$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report sales of $46.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

