4NEW (KWATT) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $143,443.14 and $2,101.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00041120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

