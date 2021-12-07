4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,504.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $54,504.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00224448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

