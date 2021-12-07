$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

